Free HIV, hepatitis C tests available June 27
In light of June 27 being the National HIV Testing Day, the Spalding County Health Department is hosting free and confidential testing for HIV as well as hepatitis C that day -- from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Flint Center, 814 Experiment St., Griffin.
