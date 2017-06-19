First Tenure-Track Black Professor At Southern White University Dies

The New York Times reports that Cook, who served as Dillard University president from 1974 until his retirement in 1998, died on May 28 at age 88. Cook was also the first tenure-track Black professor-since Reconstruction-at a Southern White college. Duke University hired him in 1966 as an associate professor of Political Science, at a time when the school was newly integrated.

