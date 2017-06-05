Chief talks crime, gangs and drugs
Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates said almost all of the violent crime in the city is related to drugs or gangs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Dee Clemmons Must Have Flunked HIs...
|May 25
|wjabbe
|1
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar '17
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC