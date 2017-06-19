Changes to city's cemetery policy take effect July 1
An amended city cemetery policy will go into effect July 1 after Griffin commissioners unanimously approved the changes on June 13. "We have had some issues as to what was allowed in the cemetery," Director of Public Works Dr. Brant Keller said at an April 25 workshop.
