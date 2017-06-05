BOC mulls need to use SPLOST locally
Should businesses in Griffin and Spalding County be given preference when local government awards services with money it generated through the SPLOST ? This question arose Monday evening at the Spalding County Annex when county commissioners were considering bids for the HVAC system at the Fairmont Community Center.
