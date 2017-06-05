Bobby Ray Youngblooda
Mr. Bobby Ray Youngblood, age 81, of Griffin, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017 at his residence.a a Mr. Youngblood was born on August 24, 1935 in Griffin, to the late Charlie Youngblood and the late Dellie Harper Youngblood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Manderson Youngblood and son, David Youngblood.
