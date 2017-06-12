A side of books with lunch

Cason Hulsey, 4, of Tallapoosa enjoys a sandwich at the lunch program being served at the Buchanan and Tallapoosa libraries on weekdays through July 28. Cason Hulsey, 4, of Tallapoosa enjoys a sandwich at the lunch program being served at the Buchanan and Tallapoosa libraries on weekdays through July 28. Two brothers dressed in T-shirts and jeans ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.