R.M. "Mike" Williams

R.M. "Mike" Williams

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

Mr. Mike Williams, age 70, of Griffin, a devoted husband, precious daddy, doting and loving grandfather and a compassionate servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Cancer Treatment Centers of American in Newnan, Georgia. Mr. Williams was born in Spalding County on March 6, 1947 to the late Joel Kelly Williams and the late Geraldine Callahan Williams Leach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Griffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abuser Diane Solis Mar '17 Daisy20 1
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar '17 THE TRUTH 608
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Feb '17 bts 60
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Experiment Music Thread Jan '17 Musikologist 1
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
See all Griffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Griffin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Spalding County was issued at May 16 at 2:55PM EDT

Griffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Griffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Griffin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC