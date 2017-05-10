Gordon State College to graduate 300 ...

Gordon State College to graduate 300 on Friday

Gordon State College in Barnesville will host the graduation ceremony for its 2017 spring class on Friday at 8:30 a.m. on Lambdin Green at the center of campus.

