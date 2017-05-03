Georgia man sentenced in NYC crash that killed bus driver
A 25-year-old man who stole a delivery truck that struck an MTA bus in Manhattan, killing the driver, has been sentenced to 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison. Domonic Whilby was sentenced on Tuesday after being convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.
