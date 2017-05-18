Ed Reynolds named 2017 Bain Proctor A...

Ed Reynolds named 2017 Bain Proctor Award recipient

Ed Reynolds is the 2017 Bain Proctor Award for Volunteerism recipient. He is pictured with his wife Sue, and Leisure Services Manager Kelly Leger.

