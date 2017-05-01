Commissioners meeting to review recommended budget
The budget work session will be held daily, beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday through Friday, in Room 108, Spalding County Courthouse Annex, 119 East Solomon St. The meetings are open to the public, but no public comments are scheduled.
