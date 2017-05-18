Attorney files second civil claim against city in officer's 2014 death
The city's Board of Commissioners voted last week to deny a second claim given in an ante litem notice against the city of Griffin in conjunction with the death of former Griffin police officer Kevin Jordan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar '17
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC