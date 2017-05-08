a a 3 Times a Chiropractor Can Make You Feel Better-and 9 Things They Should Never Even Attempt

Spinal manipulation, also called chiropractic adjustment, is indeed one of the primary treatments chiropractic doctors use, says Robert Hayden, D.C., Ph.D., a chiropractor in Griffin, Georgia, and a spokesman for the American Chiropractic Association. With this technique, the pros use their hands or a small instrument to apply a rapid, controlled force to a joint or your back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.