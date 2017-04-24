Wreck on SR 92 send woman to Atlanta
This morning at approximately 6:23 a.m., Deputies of the Spalding County Sheriff's Office and Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 1 in Griffin responded to a single car accident on Georgia Highway 92 near Westmoreland Road, according the Sheriff Darrell Dix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar '17
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC