School board renews partnership with ...

School board renews partnership with UGA Archway

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Griffin Daily News

For the past year, the Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education has worked along with the governing bodies of Spalding County and the City of Griffin as well as local business leaders and representatives of the University of Georgia Archway Project to identify and research local issues that are affecting community, economic and public education ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Griffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abuser Diane Solis Mar 24 Daisy20 1
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar 19 THE TRUTH 608
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Feb '17 bts 60
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Experiment Music Thread Jan '17 Musikologist 1
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
See all Griffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Griffin Forum Now

Griffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Griffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Griffin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC