Nate Holloway: a Hea s going home tonighta

Family members, friends and local officials packed the New Hope Baptist Church Saturday to celebrate the life of Nathaniel “Nate” Holloway, a civil rights champion and Air Force veteran. The more than two-hour “home-going service” for Holloway, featured stirring and often tear-filled tributes to the 79-year-old, rousing songs performed in his honor and powerful preaching by Pastor Arthur Hilson of New Hope Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.