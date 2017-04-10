Nate Holloway: a Hea s going home tonighta
Family members, friends and local officials packed the New Hope Baptist Church Saturday to celebrate the life of Nathaniel “Nate” Holloway, a civil rights champion and Air Force veteran. The more than two-hour “home-going service” for Holloway, featured stirring and often tear-filled tributes to the 79-year-old, rousing songs performed in his honor and powerful preaching by Pastor Arthur Hilson of New Hope Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar 24
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC