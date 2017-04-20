My Two Cents--April 20, 2017
While I have a little empathy for the people living on gravel roads, it appears that before they built they did not do their due diligence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar 24
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC