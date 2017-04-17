Compassionate Friends helps families ...

Compassionate Friends helps families with loss of children

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

The Compassionate Friends chapter of Central GA is a support system for local residents who have lost a child, brother, sister or other relative at any age. They meet on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Center Point Church in Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Griffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abuser Diane Solis Mar 24 Daisy20 1
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar 19 THE TRUTH 608
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Feb '17 bts 60
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Experiment Music Thread Jan '17 Musikologist 1
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
See all Griffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Griffin Forum Now

Griffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Griffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Griffin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC