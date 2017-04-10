Community models show latest spring fashions

The models in the show were Susie Blackshear, Sissy Carroll, Mary Flynn, Cynthia Pollette, Mary Ellen Cole, Nancy Gordy, Gary Fields, Angelina Manncini, Wanda Cronic Howell, Gayle Hawbaker, Rita Johnson, Gwen Flowers-Taylor, Jennifer Pettus, Destiny Howell, Zoe Pettus, Crystal Swygert, Stephanie Summers, and Tammy Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.