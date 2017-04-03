City, county employees face off in 'Biggest Loser' competition

In an effort to have healthier employees, city of Griffin employees are competing with Spalding County employees in a "Biggest Loser" contest, which began March 27. The contest, which has 141 city and county employees taking part, will run for eight weeks, concluding on May 19. A $1,500 prize will be awarded to the employee who loses the most ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.