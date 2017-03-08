School board to meet today for recognitions, presentations

School board to meet today for recogn...

The Griffin-Spalding Board of Education will meet today at 6 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting at 216 S. Sixth St. The meeting is set to start out with recognitions, specifically the STAR students and teachers for Griffin and Spalding High as well as the 2017 district STAR student, Turner Jordan from Spalding High.

