Preservation Award
Kevin Hawkins, manager of the Griffin Home Depot, was presented the Griffin-Spalding Historical Society Preservation Award on Feb. 16. The GSHS Preservation Award recognizes an individual or group for their outstanding efforts in preservation within the Griffin community.
