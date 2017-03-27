Homeowner shoots man trying to break into house
A Griffin homeowner shot a person trying to force themselves into the home Wednesday morning, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Mac Chason was identified as the suspect who tried to break into the house, according to police.
