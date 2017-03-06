Griffin man wins $25K lottery prize
According to a release by the Georgia Lottery, Smith's winning ticket was sold at the Chevron Foodmart, at 3200 High Falls Road, Griffin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb 20
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 6
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC