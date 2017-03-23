Grand jury hands down RICO Act, possession indictments
A Spalding County grand jury has indicted a reportedly major Spalding County methamphetamine dealer and some co-conspirators on drug charges and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
