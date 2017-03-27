City offering fire academy for Griffin residents
"The goal for the program is to increase public interaction with the establishment of a Citizens Fire Academy to showcase the workings of Griffin-Fire Rescue and to develop stronger community ties," Griffin Fire Chief Tommy Jones said.
