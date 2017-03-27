Albert Lackey

Albert Lackey

Mr. Albert Paul Lackey, age 82, of Griffin, passed away March 26, 2017, at Spalding Regional Hospital. He grew up in Adamsville, GA, just outside of Atlanta, son of the late Paul Lackey and Vera Valentine Walker Lackey.

