Warrant leads to two other arrests
In a press release Monday night, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies with the Warrant Division responded to 1029 West Slaton Ave., to serve a felony violation of probation warrant on Steven Hobbs, who was located and placed under arrested.
