Personalize learning service adopted for teacher certifications

The GaTAPP is a classroom-based teacher preparation option for individuals who have the basic qualification to teach early childhood, middle-grades, secondary or P-12 education but have not completed a teacher preparation program. While it's not intended to replace regular college teacher education programs, it is instead an alternative option for individuals who hold a bachelor's degree or higher but did not complete teacher education requirements as part of their degree program.

