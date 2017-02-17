Griffin Regional Education Services A...

Griffin Regional Education Services Agency Selects itslearning to...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: District Administration

Feb. 16, 2017- itslearning , developer of the award-winning personalized learning management platform of the same name, today announced it will partner with the Griffin, Ga., Regional Educational Services Agency to deliver courses to those professionals enrolled in the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and Pedagogy . The GaTAPP is a classroom-based teacher preparation option for individuals who have the basic qualification to teach early childhood, middle-grades, secondary or P-12 education but have not completed a teacher preparation program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Griffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb 6 Candidate Phart 94
Experiment Music Thread Jan 24 Musikologist 1
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Dec '16 In the know 57
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15) Aug '16 Unhappy and diapp... 3
News Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10) Jul '16 Benhunt 4
See all Griffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Griffin Forum Now

Griffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Griffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Griffin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC