Griffin Regional Education Services Agency Selects itslearning to...

Feb. 16, 2017- itslearning , developer of the award-winning personalized learning management platform of the same name, today announced it will partner with the Griffin, Ga., Regional Educational Services Agency to deliver courses to those professionals enrolled in the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and Pedagogy . The GaTAPP is a classroom-based teacher preparation option for individuals who have the basic qualification to teach early childhood, middle-grades, secondary or P-12 education but have not completed a teacher preparation program.
