Grant
The City of Griffin is proud to receive a Safety Grant check in the amount of $10,000 and a Liability Grant check in the amount of $10,000 from The Georgia Municipal Association for the purchase of work zone safety equipment, an environmental spill kit, and extraction and confined-space equipment.
