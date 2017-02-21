Body cam shows moment Georgia cop's wife was found dead

Chilling footage shows moment cop's wife was found shot in the head in a closet and miraculously SURVIVED... Now she claims he was the gunman and tried to stage her suicide Jessica Boynton, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to her head at her home in Griffin, Georgia in April last year Jessica claims her police officer husband Matthew Boynton staged the ordeal to make it look like she was trying to kill herself Boynton was cleared by police because Jessica had sent a suicidal text message to him and her DNA was found on his police-issued gun This chilling police body camera footage shows the moment a cop's wife was found barely alive suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

