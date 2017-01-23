SCSO makes drug arrests over weekend

SCSO makes drug arrests over weekend

Monday

Dylan Blount, 22, and Tyler Lough, 22, both of Griffin, were arrested on drug charges after the SCSO's Special Operations Division along with the Griffin Police Department's Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement unit executed a search warrant Saturday at a Griffin apartment listed as the suspects' residence.

