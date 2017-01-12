Raid at two Griffin stores
Authorities raided two Griffin convenience stores on Meriwether Street Thursday morning, following an investigation that began with EBT fraud, according to Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates, The investigation was ongoing, Yates said, but some warrants were executed at Ma & Pa and Griffin Food Mart, as well as the homes of owners.
