MLK Day parade set for Jan. 16

Pike's MLK Jr. Day committee will host a parade and program Monday, Jan. 16 with the theme "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Organizer Regina Bridges said all citizens of Pike and surrounding counties are invited to celebrate together.

