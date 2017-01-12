Judy Spencer

Judy Spencer

Mrs. Judy Kathryn Pitts Spencer, age 64, of Griffin, in Pike County, passed away January 12, 2017, at her home. She was a life-long resident of Pike County, daughter of the late Lanorris and Oressa Pitts.

