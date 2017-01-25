Griffin Fire-Rescue installs new smoke detectors in Griffin homes
As part of the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, Griffin Fire-Rescue - along with several local church volunteers - installed more than 200 new smoke detectors and replaced more than 50 smoke alarm batteries in homes across northeast Griffin on Jan. 14. "We want to be as proactive as possible about preventing the number of fire-related ... (more)
