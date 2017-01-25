Griffin Fire-Rescue installs new smok...

Griffin Fire-Rescue installs new smoke detectors in Griffin homes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Griffin Daily News

As part of the Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, Griffin Fire-Rescue - along with several local church volunteers - installed more than 200 new smoke detectors and replaced more than 50 smoke alarm batteries in homes across northeast Griffin on Jan. 14. "We want to be as proactive as possible about preventing the number of fire-related ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Griffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Experiment Music Thread Tue Musikologist 1
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Dec '16 In the know 57
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15) Aug '16 Unhappy and diapp... 3
News Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10) Jul '16 Benhunt 4
News My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Eric 1
See all Griffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Griffin Forum Now

Griffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Griffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Griffin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,322 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC