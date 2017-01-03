Do you know these Hometown Heroes?
The Honor Our KIA Committee has honored individuals from Griffin and Spalding County who were killed in action during World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the ongoing Global War on Terror.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
