A Taste of Two Counties set for Saturday, Jan. 21

The third annual "A Taste of Two Counties" library benefit dance will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Kiwanis Event Center, 1025 S. Hill St., in Griffin. Co-sponsored by the Friends groups of both the J. Joel Edwards Public Library and the Griffin-Spalding County Public Library, the dance will feature the big band sounds of the 17-piece Night Train Swing Band and its vocalist, Karin Williams.

