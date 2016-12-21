Shoes for Griffin provided 252 pairs shoes to needy school children
The annual Shoes for Griffin shoe drive collected and gave out 252 pairs of shoes to students in the Back Pack Food for Kids Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Dec 3
|In the know
|57
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
|My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Eric
|1
|Anyone know a preacher named Stephen Robinson (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Words in the Mail
|2
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC