Public Notices 12-27-16

State of Georgia County of Lamar All creditors of the estate of Winifred Gaynelle Phillips Powell, deceased, late of Lamar County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Dec 3
|In the know
|57
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
|My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Eric
|1
|Anyone know a preacher named Stephen Robinson (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Words in the Mail
|2
