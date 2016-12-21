Meetings rescheduled due to holidays
Due to the holidays this month, Spalding County changed its meeting schedule. Spalding County Board of Commissioners meetings are usually held on the first and third Monday at 6 p.m. Because New Year's Day fell on a Sunday, and because it is an official county holiday, county offices were closed Monday.
