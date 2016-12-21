Judge orders competency evaluation for Bowman
Griffin Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Fletcher Sams has ordered a competency evaluation of Michael Dewayne Bowman, who is accused in the shooting death of former Griffin police office Kevin Jordan.
