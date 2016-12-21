Food pantry receives record donation from Hoshizaki
The Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry in Griffin on Friday received its largest donation yet, as Hoshizaki America Inc. -- located in the Lakes at Green Valley -- delivered almost 7,000 pounds of food to the food pantry on West Slaton Avenue.
