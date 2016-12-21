Cronic welcomes Tom Murry back to lead sales team
Murry - who has held major sales leadership positions at Cronic twice before - says "the third time is the charm" and that he is "glad to be back home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Dec 3
|In the know
|57
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Benhunt
|4
|My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Eric
|1
|Anyone know a preacher named Stephen Robinson (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Words in the Mail
|2
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC