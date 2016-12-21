Cronic welcomes Tom Murry back to lea...

Cronic welcomes Tom Murry back to lead sales team

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Griffin Daily News

Murry - who has held major sales leadership positions at Cronic twice before - says "the third time is the charm" and that he is "glad to be back home."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Griffin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Dec 3 In the know 57
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15) Aug '16 Unhappy and diapp... 3
News Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10) Jul '16 Benhunt 4
News My Two Cents--June 16, 2016 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Eric 1
Anyone know a preacher named Stephen Robinson (Apr '16) May '16 Words in the Mail 2
See all Griffin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Griffin Forum Now

Griffin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Griffin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Griffin, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,344

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC