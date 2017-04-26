Senator Apologizes After Saying a Man in a Tutu 'Asks for It'

U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican, is facing criticism after telling a group of students last week at Greybull High School that it is fine to be LGBT but that he knows "a guy" who wears a tutu to bars and gets in fights - and "he kind of asks for it," reports Wyoming's Greybull Standard . "What work are you and your comrades doing to improve the life of the LGBT community in Wyoming?" a student asked during the event last Thursday.

