Senator Apologizes After Saying a Man in a Tutu 'Asks for It'
U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican, is facing criticism after telling a group of students last week at Greybull High School that it is fine to be LGBT but that he knows "a guy" who wears a tutu to bars and gets in fights - and "he kind of asks for it," reports Wyoming's Greybull Standard . "What work are you and your comrades doing to improve the life of the LGBT community in Wyoming?" a student asked during the event last Thursday.
