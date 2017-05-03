Sen. Mike Enzi: A Guy Who Wears A Tutu To A Bar 'Kind Of Asks For It'
Sen. Mike Enzi told a group of high school and middle school students last week that it's fine to be a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer community - but if you're too open about it, don't be surprised if you get picked on. On Thursday, Enzi was speaking to students at Greybull High School and Middle School when a student asked him what he was doing to support LGBTQ communities in Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Greybull Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican senator apologizes for saying 'a guy...
|8 hr
|OneWomynRiot
|14
|Post office in Otto, Wyo. up for possible closure (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|ðŸ™ƒ.ðŸ™ƒ
|2
|Worland Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Appointed judge Cranfill seeks full term on bench (Oct '08)
|Oct '14
|anonymous
|3
|call Pat McNeil for a $5 BJ his mom does 3 somes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|lee
|3
|Report From Soon-To-Be Occupied America: Meddli... (May '14)
|Jun '14
|Amigo
|37
|I was born in greybull Wyoming on May 7 1978 wa... (Feb '11)
|May '13
|Elliot Zimmerman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greybull Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC