Sen. Mike Enzi: A Guy Who Wears A Tutu To A Bar 'Kind Of Asks For It'

Sen. Mike Enzi told a group of high school and middle school students last week that it's fine to be a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer community - but if you're too open about it, don't be surprised if you get picked on. On Thursday, Enzi was speaking to students at Greybull High School and Middle School when a student asked him what he was doing to support LGBTQ communities in Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.