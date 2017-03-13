3 Teens Killed in Fremont County Cras...

3 Teens Killed in Fremont County Crash Along Hwy 789

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: KCWY13

The crash occurred on March 14th at 8:12 p.m. on Wyoming State Highway 789 at mile post 84 approximately two miles north of Lander. An 18 year old male resident of Lander, a 20 year old male resident of Greybull, Wyoming, and a 15 year old female resident of Hudson, Wyoming, all sustained fatal injuries on scene from the crash.

