(VIDEO) - Drone footage of flooding in Worland

The Big Horn River overflowed it's banks Saturday, February 11, near Worland, forcing the evacuation of more than 100 homes and flooding many of them. Drone footage posted to YouTube shows the flood, which was caused by a ice jams in the river mixed with rapid snow melt.

